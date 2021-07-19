Valencian clubs ask that their players be vaccinated before starting LaLiga

Representatives of the clubs of the Community with Ximo Puig

There is less than a month left for LaLiga 21/22 to start. Specifically, Valencia CF – Getafe will raise the curtain on the domestic championship on August 13. By then, the government’s idea was to achieve group immunity. This would imply that 70% of the Spanish population had already received the vaccine against Covid-19 (currently we are at 50%). Will it be enough to leave a wide sleeve for the return of stadium fans?

Ximo Puig he met on the 14th with the presidents of the most important clubs in the Generalitat. Anil Murthy, Francisco Catalán, Fernando Roig, Joaquín Buitrago and José Puentes were attendees at the meeting.

During the meeting, the representatives of the Valencian clubs raised the option that their members could start their respective championships vaccinated. The president stated that he would study this option, but that currently there are protocols marked mainly by age, although also for reasons such as having overcome the disease previously.

It must be taken into account that the age of the footballers means that most of them could receive one dose without problems before August 13, when LaLiga begins, but hardly the two doses (only Janssen is single-dose) before that date. Leaving aside the ‘maligned’ AztraZeneca, it is important to remember that requires a gap of 21 days between Pfizer doses and 28 days between Moderna doses.

One of the agreements reached, in any case, involves the realization of a information campaign with the help of clubsgiven the vast reach of your target audience.

The campaign will be carried out by prominent soccer players and professional basketball players from the squads of Valencian teams, it will be aimed at the young population and will consist of publicizing healthy behaviors and prevention measures to avoid the spread of the virus, in addition to recommending vaccination .