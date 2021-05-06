Valencia will release a shirt next year … Without a shield!

05/06/2021 at 7:41 PM CEST

Valencia next season will wear a shirt without its shield. As announced by the sports t-shirt portal Footy Headlines, the team’s third kit It will only have the name of the club printed on the shirt. Thus, for the first time in its history, the Valencian team will play without the classic “rat penat” on their chest.

With a contract until 2022 with Puma, the kit will generally be blue with orange trims that will encompass the letters of Valencia Club de Fútbol. Some similarities have also been established about the jersey they wore in the 2005-06 season, where the Che team finished third in the league. Even so in that season the sponsor was Nike.

Other teams would do the same as well. In this case, some Puma brand clubs such as AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Olympique Marseille, Borussia Mönchengladbach or Manchester City, they would not include their shields on their third kits next season either..