València will redevelop the surroundings of the Marina to integrate the new tram lines 10 and 11

The arrival of Metrovalencia tram lines 10 and 11 to the Marina will coincide with a Comprehensive redevelopment of JJ Dómine street and Ingeniero Manuel Soto avenue which will allow both routes to be included in the surroundings of the old port basin. Heads of Railways of the Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) have come this Wednesday to the Urban Development area of ​​the City Council to analyze the proposal to remodel both road axes and the integration of the new tram lines in them.

According to the plans presented by the deputy mayor and head of Urban Development, Sandra Gomez, this delegation will soon put out to tender the drafting of the remodeling project for both road axes “in a comprehensive manner to include the layout of MetroValencia lines L10 and L11 and the surroundings of La Marina”. Gómez has detailed these plans to the managing director of FGV, Anaïs Menguzzato, and the Navy’s chief planning officer, Manuela Gras.

Future extension of the L10 and new L11.GVA

According to municipal sources, the Drafting the project will cost around 750,000 euros, while the investment to run the work is estimated at 18.7 million of euros. Gómez explained that he is going to present this action to European funds, since it is part of the 2030 Agenda projects with which the Urban Planning area is working to “prepare the post-covid city.”

For this, the deputy mayor has advanced that her department is working on the design of “a powerful green infrastructure that connects all the city’s neighborhoods”, so that they become “pedestrian axes that enhance mobility on foot in pleasant and safe environments “.

With this intervention, the project of Renaturalization of Avenida del Puerto to the waterfront “to unite the city through a new pedestrian and green axis,” added Gómez. An axis that, in addition, “will connect with the coastal greenway that reaches the Albufera Natural Park, passing through the Nazaret neighborhood”, he pointed out.

In line with the objective of making a more sustainable city, the deputy mayor has specified that this project will have vegetation that combats the heat island effect and renaturalize the public space, reducing asphalt areas and permeabilizing the soil to promote the completion of the natural water cycle.

At the same time, the idea goes through prioritize sustainable forms of mobility, like the tram, and reduce the space to private motorized traffic in a space recovered for public use such as the Marina de València. Regarding the deadlines, the intention after this first coordination meeting is to advance in parallel in the execution of the new Metrovalencia lines and in the redevelopment of both road axes, although these ends will be specified later, they point out from FGV.

Menguzzato and Gómez, in the center of the image, at their meeting this Wednesday. Ayto. VLC

Upcoming tenders

FGV will soon put out to tender, in two or three weeks, a large contract for the global drafting of practically all the projects recently announced. As indicated to 20 minutes sources of the public railway company, this document will include the future L11 (Sciences-Grau), the extension of L10 from Nazareth to the Navy and the Maritime loop.