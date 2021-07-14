Valencia will face Milan in the Orange Trophy

07/14/2021 at 5:46 PM CEST

Valencia confirmed this Wednesday that AC Milan will be their rival in the Orange Trophy on August 4 at Mestalla and will play in this way a total of seven friendly matches before starting the League.

José Bordalás’s team will debut this Friday at 6.30 p.m. against Villarreal in the town of Oliva, where it has been concentrated since last Monday.

Valencia will play their next two games at the Antonio Puchades stadium in the sports city of Paterna, where they will face the Greek Atromitos on July 21 (7:00 p.m.) and Cartagena (7:00 p.m.) on July 24.

In the framework of its second preseason concentration in Murcia, the Valencian team will face Real Zaragoza on July 28 at the Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar (6:45 p.m.) and on July 30 they will return to Puchades to face Levante ( 7:00 p.m.).

Already in August, on the 4th, the match against Milan will be played at 8:30 p.m. at the Mestalla stadium and will be the 49th edition of the tournament and the reissue of the duel that both teams played in the same context in 2014 with a 2-1 local victory.

To close out the pre-season friendlies, the Bordalás team will travel to England to face Brentford FC on 7 August. Six days later, on the 13th, Valencia will debut in the League at the Mestalla against Getafe.