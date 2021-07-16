Valencia vs. Villarreal LIVE for a preseason friendly with Gerónimo Rulli | TODAY | Schedule and TV channel

Friendly

TODAY | Valencia and Villarreal will collide for a pre-season friendly with Gerónimo Rulli at the start of La Liga in Spain. What time do they play? What channel broadcasts the game LIVE and LIVE?

Valencia Y Villarreal they will play for a preseason friendly TODAY Friday July 15 at the Oliva Nova Golf & Beach Resort Campo 1. The meeting will be broadcast by ESPN 3 and ESPN Play for all of South America. In Spain it will have televising GOAL and of LaLigaSportsTV, while in Mexican territory it can be seen from ESPN.

Both teams will play for a preseason friendly thinking about the start of another edition of La Liga which will have a date for next August 15. The teams will fight for important things and will have to be well prepared, so this friendly with each other can be very important to finalize details.

The Valencia, currently led by Jose Bordalás, it is a newly rearmed equipment that will try to turn the page of what was a season for oblivion. In the 2020/21 edition of La Liga, they finished in thirteenth place, just nine points above the red zone. It will be a vital season to return Valencia to European positions.

The Villarreal is the other side of the coin, since comes from lifting his first UEFA Europa League hand in hand with Unai emery as technical director. Although he finished in the seventh occupation of La Liga, will be able to play the Champions League as champion of the second most important UEFA tournament at club level.

Valencia vs. Villarreal: when and at what time do they play for a preseason friendly

The meeting between Valencia and Villarreal for a preseason friendly will have a date for TODAY, Friday, July 15.

Hours by country:

Spain: 18:30 hours

Mexico: 11:30 hours CDMX

Argentina: 13:30 hours

Colombia: 11:30 hours

chili: 12:30 hours

USA: 12:30 ET / 9:30 PT

Venezuela: 12:30 hours

Ecuador: 11:30 hours

Peru: 11:30 hours

Paraguay: 12:30 hours

Uruguay: 13:30 hours

Valencia vs. Villarreal: How to watch the preseason friendly LIVE?

TV channels by country:

GOAL Y LaLigaSportsTV: Spain

ESPN 3 Y ESPN Play: South America

ESPN: Mexico