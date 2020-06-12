We will have a great party from power to power this Friday, June 12, following the resumption of the Spanish League 2019-2020 with day 28, when the Valencia look to take advantage of your local status to get back on the right foot, but you will receive a I raised who will try to get out alive from Mestalla.

Time and Canal Valencia vs Levante

Campus: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain

Hour: 10:00 pm from Spain. 3:00 pm in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 5:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Movistar LaLiga in Spain. SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America. beIN Sports in the United States.

Valencia vs Levante LIVE

The box of Valencia He was having an uneven campaign staying in the fight for European competitions, although he will need to slow down in the latter third. After 27 days they added 11 wins, 9 draws and were overcome on 7 occasions.

The last clash of the Orange trees dates back to March 10 with the controversial elimination of the Champions League when they were defeated 3-4 by Atalanta in a duel that was mentioned as an “epidemiological bomb”

For his part, the I raised He has had a good campaign taking into account that his objective will be salvation, something that they are close to achieving. They add 10 wins, 3 draws and have been defeated in 14 clashes.

The Granotes They had their last clash on March 8 when they tied 1-1 against Granada.

As he Valencia As the I raised they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that will allow them to return with everything knowing that the spirit is vital in this resumption; in the general table we find the Orange trees in seventh place with 42 points, while the Granotes they are thirteenth with 33 units in The league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Valencia vs Levante.

