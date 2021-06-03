Valencia VO Fair, more than 1,500 cars on offer

Enlarge

With 40 exhibitors and 27 official brands, everything is ready for the Occasion Selection Vehicle Fair that will be running from June 3 to 6 at Feria de Valencia.

Feria de Valencia reopens its doors with the celebration of the thirteenth edition of the Vehicle Fair Selection Occasion, the first 100% face-to-face large show to be held this year at the Turia city trade fair.

The show comes at a particularly good time, since, according to Ganvam data, pre-owned cars accumulate a 24% growth in the Valencian Community with a total of 7,434 units sold so far this year compared to the same period of 2019 , when the Covid-19 had not yet appeared. This favorable context has caused the VO Show in Valencia to open with the best expectations, since it will have more exhibitors and a greater number of vehicles on offer.

Thus, buyers will find a fleet of cars in offer of 1,500 units of used vehicles, pre-owned, km 0 and management corresponding to 40 direct exhibitors, between official dealers and multi-brand distributors. All the brands on the market will be present at the Fair as they exhibit 27 official brands (Alfa Romeo, BMW, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Isuzu, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mini , Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Skoda, Subaru, Suzuki, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo) to which must be added brands such as Mercedes, Audi, Seat, Dacia or Renault, present through multi-brand distributors.

Second-hand discounts also on electric vehicles

All these brands present succulent Special discounts for the days of the fair and that, on average, range between 6,000 and 12,000 euros with respect to its average market price. And among them, the electric and hybrid versions of the models with the most market projection stand out notably, which take advantage of the showcase of the fair to output various units also from the pre-owned and second-hand segment.

The offer will be distributed over 25,000 square meters of exhibition area, corresponding to the Halls 1 and 2 of Level 3 of Feria Valencia, to which will be added the Central Distributor of the fairgrounds, which will host, among other activities, the News Forum and the exhibition of personalized vehicles ‘Eurocrew’. Different activities will also take place in this space, such as the FACV and Escudería Bengala exhibitions or the classic car sign Citroën, Seat 600 and 850 and Mercedes Kompressor

During the days of the contest, the fair will also carry out some raffles among the attending buyers, such as three folding electric bicycles from the Ancheer brand, in collaboration with Amperbike, and three helmets and a motorcycle jacket courtesy of the Sambamba firm. Buyers will also be able to visit the exhibition of the specialized painter Jose Maria Villafuerte as well as participate in a giant ‘Scalestrix’.

Tickets now on sale online

Buyers can now purchase their ticket at special prices, stipulated in 3 euros for single entry and 5 euros for double entry through the official website. With this, the visitor will only have to show the QR code that will be sent with their purchase and access the venue directly, without queuing and complying with the due security distance.

In the event that the visitor goes directly to the fair without having previously purchased their ticket, they will have at their disposal ‘tablets’ and personalized attention from the hostesses to proceed with the online purchase of the corresponding ticket.

In this area, the Used Vehicle Fair has wanted to maintain the promotion of last year around the essential groups against Covid19 and will allow free access to these professionals. These are members of the Health collective, members of the State Security Forces, Firefighters and Civil Protection, for example, who will be able to access the exhibition area of ​​the Used Car Show for free by showing only their professional credentials.

Security Protocol against Covid-19

The Show will also continue to be held under the Security Protocol launched by Feria Valencia and that makes the fairgrounds a safe space against Covid19, as has been demonstrated in recent months with the different events that have taken place. been able to celebrate.

It must be remembered that, under this Protocol, visitors who come to the Hall will have all the information digitized to avoid contact on paper, different access doors, temperature controls, hydroalcoholic gel points and will have a continuous ventilation system inside of the pavilions to guarantee the maximum hygiene conditions, among many other measures. In addition, in the case of the second-hand car fair, customer service will be personalized by each stand and dealer.