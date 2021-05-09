Valencia takes advantage of Real Madrid’s wear

05/09/2021 at 9:56 PM CEST

Valencia Basket took advantage of this Sunday the wear and tear that Real Madrid suffered in their Euroleague quarter-final match against Anadolu Efes and added his sixth straight win, 69-79, in a clash that he dominated from start to finish.

Valencia, incidentally, ended a streak of four and a half months of his rival without losing in the Endesa League and it prevented him from certifying the first place in the regular phase.

The meeting started with the freshest Valencia head and legs. With Mike Tobey as a stiletto, scoring twelve points almost in a row from near and far, and, against a somewhat sleepy Real Madrid, he opened a first gap. Pablo Laso couldn’t hold it any longer and asked for a timeout to try to change the crash script (7-19, m.5).

But neither the harangue of his coach nor the rotation he introduced altered the course of the game. Without ideas and without aim in attack (one of ten in his first triples) and without intensity behind (he made his first foul in the second quarter), Real Madrid was unable to fight the rebound to a Valencia that escaped loosely back (16-37, m.15).

SOnly Vicent Poirier could win any of his duels, but the persistence of the French ended up infecting Jeffrey Taylor and Sergio Llull. With some outside shots from both, the white team managed to reduce damage before the break (27-43, m.20).

Laso opted for a hitherto unprecedented Jaycee Carroll and the US guard changed the local attacks, both those in which he scored or assisted and those that he did not do so but attracted the attention of the visiting defense and made room for his teammates ( 39-49, m.26).

A foul by Taylor on a block ended with two techniques for Real Madrid, which the home team used to try to take another step in intensity with the idea of ​​getting a little closer before the fourth quarter.

But Valencia read the movement, increased the defensive intensity with a remarkable Guillem Vives and with the free throws of Bojan Dubljevic and a triple by Martin Hermannsson on the horn he recovered all the lost ground and something else (43-60, m.30).

The minutes fell and the crash became an exchange of triples from the interiors of both teams from which the visitors came out with hardly any damage, which allowed them to sleep the crash a while longer, also helped by the poor aim of the rival despite the impetus. by Fabien Causeur, Poirier and Llull.

With Rudy Fernández out of the game by a blow, Valencia put the ball in the hands of Hermannsson and the Icelandic, with a couple of strokes of Louis Labeyrie, closed the victory without suffering.

Data sheet

69.- Real Madrid (12 + 15 + 16 + 26): Laprovittola (4), Caseur (5), Thompkins (2), Tyus (3), Poirier (16) -five starters- Rudy Fernández (-), Vukcevic (6), Alocen (-), Garuba (-), Llull (15), Carroll (7), and Taylor (11).

79.- Valencia Basket (27 + 16 + 17 + 19): Van Rossom (9), Vives (3), Kalinic (6), Williams (-), Tobey (16) -five starters- Prepelic (8), Labeyrie (10), Dubljevic (8), Hermannsson (11) and Sastre (8).

Referees: Cortés, Caballero and Fernández. Without eliminated.

Incidents: match corresponding to matchday 36 of the Endesa League played behind closed doors at the Wizinc Center in Madrid.