Ferran Torres’ future at Valencia remains unknown, two months after the club proposed to extend his contract, which expires in June 2021. The player still does not respond to the offer that would make him in the fifth highest paid player in the squad, while there is a latent interest in signing him from some clubs, especially Germans.

05/01/2020

At present, the far right of Foios has a 100 million euro withdrawal clause. However, in the event of not reaching an agreement with Valencia to extend their commitment, any entity could negotiate with the footballer from January 2021 without the Mestalla club obtaining any benefit from the transfer.

The margin for the entity that presides Peter Lim is reduced to Ferran saying yes before December 31 or to make any of the proposals he has received. A month ago, the Bild newspaper echoed an offer from Borussia Dortmund by the footballer che in exchange for 40 million euros. In recent weeks, Bayern Munich and, at the Spanish level, Real Madrid, have been added to the list of ‘girlfriends’ of the player, who on February 29 turned 20 years old.

One last effort, family! If we are careful there will be less for us to get out of this ‍ ‍ ‍ # StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/vLBADZyiGy – Ferran Torres (@ FerranTorres20) April 27, 2020

From the surroundings of Ferran Torres, calm is maintained. From some sectors silence is attributed to the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the truth is that the concern increases in the entity che as time passes.

Days ago, the footballer himself encouraged his followers on social networks to make “one last effort” to overcome the situation of confinement by Covid-19. Valencia also ask Foios for a “last effort” to renew … which does not come.

