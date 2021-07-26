Valencia starts the renewal of season tickets but it will not be effective until 2022

Valencia has launched this Monday the renewal of the season tickets for the 21-22 season, although the club has specified that it will not be effective until “capacity limitations disappear” in Mestalla due to the pandemic.

The Valencian club, in its statement, has explained that the current restrictions due to the pandemic prevent activating the season tickets and, thus, subscribers will have to purchase tickets for the first matches of the Valencia League in Mestalla.

Valencia has underlined that it is a flexible compost that the activation of the same will “be advanced or delayed” depending on how the restrictions evolve and estimates that it would be in January 2022 for the game against him Seville corresponding to the twenty-first day.

The term for the renewal of the subscription, which this year will be carried out only online and by direct debit, ends next August 23rd.

Subscribers will also have priority when it comes to getting tickets and some of them may have up to a fifty percent discount when acquiring those seats to see Valencia in Mestalla.