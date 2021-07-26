Valencia starts its second ‘stage’ this Monday

Valencia will begin its second preseason concentration this Monday that will take place over three days in Murcia, between a hotel in the town of Roldán and the football facilities of San Pedro del Pinatar.

After the trip, the team plans a first training session at 7:00 p.m. at their new destination. It is not yet confirmed if all the injured players will also attend the concentration and José Luis Gayà and Daniel Wass could also attend the camp, who have to join the preseason this week after delaying their holidays by participating in the Eurocup with their respective selections.

After having worked in the sports city of Paterna in two stages and in the middle in a first concentration in the town of Oliva, José Bordalás’ staff will be installed this Monday and until Thursday at the Double Tree by Hilton La Torre Golf & Spa hotel Resort.

In this concentration, Valencia will play its fourth preseason game on Wednesday 28, which will face Zaragoza of Juan Ignacio Martínez at the Pinatar Arena after beating Villarreal 3-2), Atromitos3-0) and Cartagena (3- 2).

Once this mini-concentration is finished, Valencia will complete its preparation work in full in the sports city of Paterna with a single trip to be measured in England on August 7 at Brentford.