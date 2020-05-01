The cast of Valence is afraid to resume the training routine as early as next Monday. This is because, according to information from the newspaper El País, despite the 15 players and 10 members of the coaching staff who contracted the covid-19 not showing symptoms, the Spaniards were the most affected among football clubs.

Valencia players suffered an 18% reduction in wages (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

The reason Valencia recorded so many cases of the new coronavirus was because the team played matches in the cities of Milan, Italy, and Vitoria, Spain, two epicenters of the disease. According to the mayor of Bergamo, the duel between the Champions League between Valencia and Atalanta contributed a lot to the spread.

Exactly a month ago, all the employees of the club were subjected to new tests and the results were negative.

Faced with rumors that the training could be resumed as early as next week, defender Gabriel Paulista went to social networks to voice his opinion.

“I do not want that due to precipitation or financial pressure, which we can understand, but never to prioritize above the most fundamental issues, any family member, friend, co-worker or profession can get sick or die … in fact after the terrible moment that still we are going through, nobody should catch or die of this disease again “, he wrote.

View this post on Instagram Soccer professionals are privileged people, but we are people first of all. We have family, loved ones and feelings. We are always asked to be an example and that is how it should be, many children and young people pay attention to us. We will show as an example to society that we value life and health above all. For me, and I’m sure that for the vast majority of football players, money is not everything. I do not want that due to precipitation or financial pressure, which we can understand, but never to prioritize above the most fundamental issues, any family member, friend, co-worker or profession can get sick or die … In fact after the terrible moment that we are still passing, no one should catch or die from this disease again! I love football, I love to play, I love my club and we always want to make fans happy, but also and above all, I love and respect the life of every human being. We will play when no one does it out of fear and when we have full guarantees that there are no risks. Otherwise, if we are not given absolute guarantees, let us take examples of other countries that have adopted more forceful measures. Before life and then football! ⚽ A post shared by Gabriel Paulista (@ gpaulista5) on Apr 29, 2020 at 10:00 am PDT

In addition to the Brazilian, the left-back Gayá, who was diagnosed with the covid-19, gave an interview to Cope radio and also showed his dissatisfaction.

“The league may have an idea, but if the Health Surveillance does not endorse, the return will not happen. We will all do what the health authorities say. But we are people besides players and we have families. It is normal to be afraid of contamination “, he highlighted.

Sports Gazette

.