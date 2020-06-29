Valencia has issued an official statement in which it announces that it terminates the contract of coach Albert Celades. The last few weeks have been busy at the Che club, including the coach’s confrontation with some of his footballers. In addition, the team’s results have not been consistent after the resumption of the Santander League.

The Catalan coach arrived in the whole of the city of Turia to replace Marcelino. The Valencia season has been irregular and after the club’s losing streak after the return from the competition, the elimination at the hands of Atalanta in the Champions League and the problems in the dressing room, the board of directors has chosen to dismiss Albert Celades.

Voro González will become the new Valencia coach until the end of the season, as announced by the club in the official statement they have issued.

Valencia’s official statement

“Valencia CF has communicated to Albert Celades this Monday his dismissal with immediate effect as coach of the first team. The club wants to publicly thank all their work and dedication during their time in the entity, a period in which the classification was reached, seven seasons later, for the knockout stages of the Champions League, in addition to signing prestigious victories in scenarios in which they did not had been previously achieved. Thus, the club wishes to value his help and contribution since assuming the leadership of the first team in a difficult moment and, with a view to the future, wish him the best of success.

From this Tuesday, Voro González will go on to lead the first team on a provisional basis, until the end of this season ».