Valencia resurfaces in the last quarter and approaches the ‘play-off’

A masterful lesson in honor of Valencia Basket and especially the headgear Mike Tobey, Sam Van Rossom and Bojan Dubljevic, led him this Thursday to a victory that brings him closer to the ‘top 8’ and which increases his value due to the physical display with which Bayern Munich (83-76 ) even sent him to the canvas in the third quarter but could not close his qualification for the quarterfinals.

VALENCIA BASKET, 83

(26 + 20 + 12 + 25): Vives (6), Prepelic (8), Kalinic (12), Williams (11), Tobey (18) -starting five-, Marinkovic (3), Labeyrie, Van Rossom (9 ), Dubljevic (10) and Sastre (6).

FC BAYERN MUNICH, 76

(19 + 14 + 30 + 13): Baldwin (13), Weiler-Bab (8), Lucic (20), Johnson (4), Radosevic (4) -starting five-, Seeley (6), Zipser (9) , Sisko (6) and Reynolds (6).

Borys Ryzhyk (Ukraine), Mario Majkic (Slovenia) and Arturas Sukys (Lithuania). Without eliminated for fouls.

Match corresponding to the 31st round of the men’s basketball Euroleague played behind closed doors at the Fuente de San Luis Pavilion (Valencia).

Four triples, two of them from Guillem Vives, shot Valencia in the beginning and gave him confidence and initiative. The fifth, by Nikola Kalinic, led Italian Andrea Trinchieri to stop the crash but at the start came the sixth, the work of Klemen Prepelic (23-11, m.7).

The German team improved by looking for the former blue Jalen Reynolds but the seventh local triple (of ten attempts) by Joan Sastre, gave air to Valencia. See the headgear in good condition Van Rossom, with a sprained ankle, Dubljevic, with a severely diminished finger, and above all Tobey, who played with a micro-tear, gave Valencia a confidence boost without having to keep scoring by three (37-25, m.14).

Vanja Marinkovic’s momentum continued The good work of the team and the good local defense multiplied its effectiveness by several unforced failures by Wade Baldwin IV, Leon Radosevic and before Paul Zipser.

In this context, Valencia knew how to manage a dull phase in attack and reach half time with maximum advantage (46-33, m.20) to reaffirm his excellent line in the Euroleague.

Passing through the locker room calmed down the German team that surrendered in attack to the sober and mature Vladimir Lucic. The former Valencia player with eleven points in just five minutes managed to narrow the score and begin to create many doubts in the waning local resistance until taking command with a partial of 4-22.

Sam Van Rossom tries to stop Wade Baldwin IV

Bayern’s aggressive defense completely blocked the Valencian team who was precipitated by anxiety but a triple over the room horn from Montenegrin Dubljevic allowed Valencia to get off the canvas (58-63, m.30).

The locals reacted and tied again. Trinchieri recovered Lucic to restore calm to his team and the game entered a brutal physical duel in which Valencia knew how to resist despite its inferiority in that plot with a brutal effort from Dubljevic and the determination of Van Rossom and Tobey (78-70, m.37).

Baldwin took on visiting offensive responsibility but Valencia did not lose their calm and a couple more actions by Tobey allowed him to close the triumph 83-76 despite the attempts of the aforementioned ‘executioner’ of Barça in Munich.