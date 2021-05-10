València proposes to rehabilitate 3,689 social housing in the periphery with 105 million European funds

The Valencia City Council intends consolidate and rehabilitate different areas of social housing in the periphery, also known as limited income, with a program that focuses not only on intervention on real estate, but on the entire environment through redevelopments that avoid situations of urban degradation and social vulnerability and that, at the same time, they reactivate the private housing stock and enhance the modern residential heritage of these neighborhoods. For this, the Department of Housing has developed a program that will choose to capture up to € 105 million from European funds postCovid Netx Generation EU reconstruction program, which includes 3,689 homes in 224 buildings in eight urban settings.

The municipal plan is the first step in a broader city diagnosis (see map) and foresees its initial deployment in two phases, with four interventions in each of them. The document is presented within the framework of the Central Government’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which will manage 140,000 million euros in transfers and credits from the European Union over the next six years.

Program performance areas Carlos Gámez

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda invited the municipalities to propose expressions of interest on the line of action related to the operations of building rehabilitation and regeneration and large-scale urban renewal, in neighborhoods or areas delimited according to their level of income and their needs and potentialities. The Valencia City Council has responded to this invitation with this program.

Context

Urban aging. According to the document, by the year 2030, in Valencia, 48.9% of the current housing stock will be over 50 years old, with the highest concentration in the 60s and 80s. Therefore, it states that it is “especially urgent” to intervene in social housing groups, also known as limited-income housing blocks which, in the case of València, and unlike other cities, are not particularly concentrated in a macro-polygon, but are scattered on the outskirts of the city.

Historic nuclei of the neighborhoods. These groups of social housing, which emerged from the 1940s in response to the post-war demand and after the flood of 1957, are the historical centers of the popular neighborhoods of the city. However, the transfer of many residents to new developments (PAI) with more comfortable and accessible housing has caused their deterioration, which their neighbors, with little economic capacity, cannot cope with. In addition, “there are empty houses and the environment is degrading, which can give rise to situations of greater vulnerability, ghettoification and conflict with the rest of the neighborhood, “says the document, hence the need for preventive interventions.

goals

Rehabilitate. The plan proposes the rehabilitation of these buildings and their surroundings, paying attention to situations of social vulnerability and energy poverty.

To prevent. Preventively intervene in the private residential park (social and aging) in an “exemplary, sensitive, efficient and sustainable way”, with little precedent in Valencia (RIVA Plan of Ciutat Vella), advancing to a situation of need for public housing of its inhabitants.

Heritage. Recognize and value the architectural interest of the modern residential heritage that has discretely (and extensively) shaped the identity of different neighborhoods in the city.

Scope and phases

Locations. In the eastern zone there will be performances in Malvarrosa, V. del Carmen-Beteró, Amistat, Aiora and Natzaret. In the west, in Nou Moles, Llum and Fuensanta. In the north, in Tendetes, Tormos, Marxalenes, Benicalap, Torrefiel and Orriols. And in the south, in the Tower and San Marcelino.

First phase. It includes four areas: Virgen del Carmen-Beteró (year 1957, 21 buildings and 667 homes), Grupo de la calle Yecla-l’Amistat (1952, two buildings with 475 homes), Polígono de la Fuensanta (1958, 33 buildings with 975 dwellings) and the Campanar-Tendetes industrial estate (1961, 62 buildings with 580 dwellings).

Second stage. It plans to intervene on the Casitas Rosas-la Malvarrosa group (1953-1959, 32 buildings with 255 homes), the Virgen de los Desamparados de Tres Forques group (1954-1965, 29 blocks with 218 homes), Grupo Ramiro Ledesma on Avenida de Burjassot (11 buildings with 84 homes) and San Marcelino (34 blocks with 435 homes). In summary, 3,689 homes are counted in 224 blocks.

Performances

Conservation. It is proposed to act on the foundation, structure and facilities; the improvement of the state of conservation of roofs, roofs, facades and dividing walls, including deamiating processes, and the interior adaptation of the houses to the minimum conditions of functionality, habitability, safety and hygiene.

Accessibility. Installation of elevators, stair lifts, ramps and other mechanisms that facilitate universal accessibility.

Energy efficiency. Improvement of the thermal envelope, new heating and cooling systems and generation equipment or that allow the use of renewable energies such as photovoltaic solar energy, biomass or geothermal energy.

Redevelopment of the area. It proposes to remodel public spaces to provide neighborhoods with green areas of adequate dimensions and design, free pedestrian spaces that promote stay, the elimination of all architectural barriers and the liberation of part of the public space occupied by the car to be used by pedestrians .

Proximity office. It aims to facilitate the implementation and comprehensive management of projects through “one-stop-shop” schemes at the service of households, neighborhood communities, professionals and companies with a social intervention perspective.

Budget

main items. The global amount of this action amounts to 105.55 million euros, according to the estimate of the municipal technicians. The main item corresponds to the rehabilitation of houses (92.22 million euros), followed by the urbanization of the surroundings (12.21 million). 1 million and 120,000 euros would be allocated to the Itinerant Proximity Office for preliminary studies.

Ribó: “We must act on the built city”

The mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, affirms that the housing policy is being “one of the priorities of the municipal government in these years”, although it recognizes that the city comes “from a very precarious situation, with a negligible public housing stock compared to the real needs”.

The model it proposes to guarantee access to affordable and quality housing in the next decade It involves “acting on the built city. It is not about expanding the city in an uncontrolled and infinite way, but about giving life to the consolidated city,” he says.

To do this, it advocates bringing out the more affordable rental homes the better and rehabilitating those with limited income to improve the lives of its residents and, at the same time, make them attractive to the rest of the population to move “and not be stigmatized.”

For her part, the Councilor for Housing, Isabel Lozano, puts the emphasis on energy rehabilitation and the accessibility of buildings. “Limited rent housing can and should be modern, efficient and attractive. They are an opportunity for many families and many young people, today and tomorrow,” he says. In the same way, it points out the need to act on the periphery to prevent the aging of neighborhoods and combat social inequality.