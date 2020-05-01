Spanish football clubs are expected to return to activity from Monday, however, not everyone is sure that it is the best at the moment. According to the newspaper “El País”, the Valencia squad is afraid of returning to training, even if gradually and individually.

Valencia was the club most affected by the coronavirus in the Old Continent, with 15 players and 10 members of the coaching staff testing positive. In all, 35% of the professional cast had the COVID-19 confirmed.

Valencia faced Atalanta in Milan, where he may have been the focus of contagion (Photo: Disclosure / Valencia)

Photo: Lance!

BRAZILIAN ZAGUEIRO SAYS IT ONLY PLAYS WHEN THERE IS NO RISK

Among the players from Valencia who are afraid to return to activities is now defender Gabriel Paulista. Through social networks, the Brazilian said that he “loves and respects the life of every human being”. See the defender’s message below.

“Soccer professionals are privileged people, but we are people first of all. We have family, loved ones and feelings.

We are always asked to be an example and that is how it should be, many children and young people pay attention to us. We will show as an example to society that we value life and health above all.

For me, and I’m sure that for the vast majority of football players, money is not everything.

I do not want that due to precipitation or financial pressure, which we can understand, but never to prioritize above the most fundamental issues, any family member, friend, co-worker or profession can get sick or die … In fact after the terrible moment that we are still going through, no one should catch or die from this disease again!

I love football, I love to play, I love my club and we always want to make fans happy, but also and above all, I love and respect the life of every human being.

We will play when no one does it out of fear and when we have full guarantees that there are no risks. Otherwise, if we are not given absolute guarantees, let us take examples of other countries that have adopted more forceful measures.

Before life and then football! “

See too:

L! chooses the 15 best goalkeepers in Brazilian football in the 21st century