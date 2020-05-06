‘La Casa de Papel’ has become a television and y streaming ’phenomenon. The Spanish series will premiere its fourth season on April 4 and one of its actors, Enrique Arce, has spoken with Jordi Alba and Dani Parejo. about it, but also about the news of their respective football teams.

One of the reasons the series has reached the peak of success is because of the personality and variety of its characters, and the actor asked them about them. Parejo reported that he identifies with ‘The Professor’: “He reminds me of me because, like him, I consider myself a calculating person, who likes to have everything under control and handle situations”. For his part, Jordi Alba admitted to being like ‘Denver’, a “sentimental and familiar” person but also “warm-blooded”. Without a doubt, both exhibit on the pitch the qualities with which they define themselves.

The character of Enrique Arce in the plot of the series evolves with the passing of the seasons. He goes from being a selfish and interested bank manager who receives criticism from all, to become one of the heroes of the heist. That situation was compared by Parejo with which he has lived Rodrigo Moreno at Valencia, for Coslada’s when the Spanish-Brazilian landed in Valencia “He was criticized, whistled and it seemed that people did not like him”, However, with his work he has shown that he is a “world top” player.

At turn to talk about coaches, Jordi Alba He chose the three that have marked him in his career: Luis Enrique and Unai Emery “Because his message penetrates all the players and they know how to transmit it very well”, but also the deceased Tito Villanova: ” I only spent a year with him, but he marked me a lot, he is a very calm coach and he knows a lot about football ”. Equal He explained that if he had to stay with a technician similar to ‘The Professor’ (meticulous, orderly, perfectionist), that would be Marcelino García Toral: “Both Marcelino and his physical trainer Ismael Fernández are super detailed, they look at any aspect of work, they study everything very precisely,” he said.

In addition, both Barcelona and Valencia explained How are these weeks of trust at home. None of them lives in a chalet, so they do not have large gardens to exercise, Jordi admits that he is not training “as much as he would like” due to the little space, but that between his wife and his son “they calm him”. Equal explained that you have “a roller to do strength exercises” and an exercise bike where you exercise cardio.