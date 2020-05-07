Andrés Palop (L’Alcudia, 1973) gave joy to the world of soccer when he published on his Instagram on April 14 that overcome the coronavirus. The exvalencianista and exsevillista was 12 days admitted and 17 days of isolation, and only the concern of having infected his relatives equaled the discomfort that the illness made him feel. Fortunately his family never showed symptoms, although he admits that “he does not know” if he infected them because they could not do the test.

Your return home coincides with the start of football clubs and although he is a supporter of resume LaLiga as long as the health allow, acknowledges that he sees “very difficult” that the 2019/2020 season can be closed. In fact, as he tells AS, he is “very, very clear” that he would give “the season by null“

See this post on Instagram Today in the #felizdiainternacionaldelportero I do not post any photo of my stage in that demarcation, today I have made a great stop to the Coronavirus …. I am already at Home …. Hello friends I have been admitted for 12 days because of the positive Covid-19 Unfortunately, and like many people, I became infected and had to enter the Hospital. Now I can say that after a few days of having a bad time and a lot of uncertainty I have tested negative and I am already at home. I want to thank the Hospital 9 d’October for its prompt attention, thank you from the heart and show all my respects to Doctors, Pulmonologists, ATS, Nurses, Radiologists, cleaners and kitchen … and in general to the entire hospital, why not I want to forget anyone since they have been very important for my recovery recuperación. Thank you, thank you and thank you very much I will never forget all the love and attention that you have given me. Thanks to all my family for being there every day and making me feel strong and giving me so much love. Now to continue in my house for 14 days of isolation and to wait for all this to pass so that I can hug all my relatives. A big hug to everyone, encourage all the people who are going through this to stay positive and with all the strength to win, do not weaken and stay psychologically strong, you leave … take good care of yourself. Greetings Andrés Palop. A shared publication by Andrés Palop. L’Alcudia / Oliva (@andrespalop) on Apr 14, 2020 at 9:19 p.m. PDT

How are you after all the process you have been through going through COVID-19?

Well, I’m fine now. I came out of the infection situation and after being in the hospital for 12 days and 17 days in isolation, when I came out I was fully recovered and without symptoms, which reassures me. I am going to live a normal life, but following all the precautions until they give us concrete, real and tested data, I am going to be very careful.

In other words, he will have run a little bit …

In fact, today was the first day I went out. Since they gave me a free Sunday to go out I had stayed at home, but today I needed it. I was out early enough to avoid people and I walked around for a while.

Going outside will have been a relief after having experienced the coronavirus in the first person. When do you think you got it?

I noticed the first symptoms eight days after being in Barcelona, ​​it was not difficult to identify, possibly in the EuroMed returning home I became infected, it is the greatest suspicion I have.

Come back from Barcelona, ​​notice the symptoms and the hospital …

Yes, I arrived and there were quite a few people like me, with symptoms. After waiting about 35 minutes they made me an X-ray plate and I had to wait in the box for about an hour and a half for them to tell me the results.

“It was shocking to hear the nurses talk about people admitted to the ICU who had not awakened for 12 days”

Palop on his stage entered by Coronavirus

I suppose in that hour and a half everything would go through his mind.

Yes, I was worried about staying in, but especially about my family.

But his family was not infected, right?

No, it was the great weight that I had on me because I had been with them when I was infected. Maybe I gave it to them but they have been asymptomatic, when we can do the tests we will find out.

How is the disease experienced from within the hospital?

Well, I was not in the ICU but just listening to the nurses was shocking, you heard them talk about people who had become ill and who after 12 days still did not wake up. They were quite complicated days, especially the first week where I could not even move and in which I only spun my head for fear that it would get worse, because the doctors made it clear to me that if I continued like this I would stay in the room But soon after it got worse they would take me to the ICU and intubate me.

The day he published on networks that he had gone through the disease, I suppose his phone would smoke …

Yes, it was very nice to see that so many people cared about me. From ex-teammates from Valencia and Seville to managers from Valencia, Villarreal etc.

“If football were to resume and there were infections, I think drastic measures would have to be taken.”

Palop on the resumption of LaLiga

Why did he not say anything when he suffered from the disease, but published on networks that he had overcome it?

I decided not to say anything to anyone that I had the disease to avoid worrying my close ones, I think that when they found out that I had overcome it they took it as good news and I spared them the worry they would have had of knowing it when I was sick. The publication was to thank all the doctors who had taken care of me for the treatment received and also to try to reassure all those people who are ill, that this can be overcome.

Already talking about football. How do you see the possible return of LaLiga? Within the Valencia dressing room, for example, some are more favorable and others more reticent …

I see it difficult, very difficult. I would love that each team could reach the teams it is pursuing but the situation is what it is. The truth is that the measures taken are correct, the lack of confinement is also accelerating and there is more and more freedom, which is a good fact, but we cannot relax. Football is going down that line, accelerating but we still have to be very careful. There is still a month and in a month everything can happen, but what I am clear about is that LaLiga must be ended but not at any price. The first thing is the health of people and players.

In soccer the main thing is the players, but financially it moves much more …

Yes, you have to put yourself a little in the shoes of the sponsors and all those people who live from activities related to soccer, so if the measures work, LaLiga must end, if the Spanish economy starts and everything is in order, soccer you should not be left out. But as I say, health is the first thing and if the competition were to resume and contagions started again, drastic action would have to be taken.

Within the unjust, if you cannot finish LaLiga, what would you do?

I have it very clear, I would give the season as null and the next would start as we finished last year. It is an unfair measure, but we are in a situation of greater cause and we cannot do anything. It is true that three quarters of competition have been played and that many teams can believe that they have made merits to get the place they have today, but how many teams have risen or fallen places in eleven days? Look at Getafe last year, almost all year in the Champions League and in the last two days that place was for Valencia.

“I would give the season for null, in eleven days everything can happen, look at Getafe last year, all season in Champions and in the end that place went to Valencia.”

Palop on the resumption of LaLiga

Ascents and descents?

Neither champion and that all the teams kept the category they are in, no one would be excessively harmed or benefited.

What is clear is that football with fans will take time to return, something that will affect all clubs, but perhaps a little more to entities such as Seville and Valencia whose stadiums are famous for how their people squeeze.

Yes, it is true that these two stadiums – without detracting from the rest – intimidates the opponents. But in any case, what this is going to do is equalize the tables and that all the teams play on equal terms. I think the key is going to be that the templates can get all their talent, the quality of the templates is going to be the key.