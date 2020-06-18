Worked victory of Valencia Basket about him Morabanc Andorra in La Fonteta in a game in which the Taronja were almost always ahead, but they saw danger in the last quarter, although they knew how to give the jerk at the right time and ended up with a great income on the scoreboard (74-90).

Thus, the local team (although without public) in this final phase of the ACB League opens with triumph. Great match by Alberto Abalde, top scorer of the duel with 17 points. It was well supported by Mike Tobey (15 + 13) and Joan Sastre (11). In Andorrans, the best was Czech David Jelinek with 11 units.