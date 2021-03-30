Valencia opens the casting to find a new coach

03/30/2021 at 10:42 AM CEST

In Valencia times of changes are coming. Given the possibility that the club will change owners soon, it seems that there will also be a replacement on the bench for next season. The course started very turbulent for Javi Gracia who, on countless occasions, complained about the lack of signings and the sale of his biggest stars in the past summer market. Now, after a season where the ‘che’ team is passing without pain or glory through the Spanish first division, the casting has been opened to find a replacement.

He has one year left on his contract, but it is an announced end. At the beginning of the season there was already talk of his dismissal, but in the end he has continued to lead the team, which It is currently in twelfth position, 10 points behind relegation and 12 points in the Europa League..

Well, in Valencia they are targeting three coaches. These are Michel, Bordalás and Diego Martínez.

Bordalás He is a recognized coach in Spanish football, capable of lifting Getafe and making him play in his likeness, leading him to position him at the top of the table. A very marked style that you can see perfectly in the game of his team, perhaps not the most colorful, but in the vast majority of times, effective. His stage in the Madrid team may have come to an end and the final stretch of the season will mark his immediate future.

Diego Martinez, the youngest first division coach. His work at EuroGranada is incredible. Encountering multiple casualties in important parts of the season, he has managed to impress his team with motivation, pressure and character to continue advancing phases in the Europa League. Sorting him was already a great job, but what he’s doing this year is manual. Without having yet renewed his contract with the Nasrid team, he can fit into Valencia’s plans.

Finally Michel rings. Extensive experience in directing Spanish first division teams, right now the only one of the three who is without equipmentor. His last adventure was directing Pumas de México, whom he left for personal reasons. He has already been tested in the past and, if the other two decide to continue with their projects, it seems the best option.