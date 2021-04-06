Valencia official statement on Diakhaby

04/06/2021 at 2:03 PM CEST

Sport.es

Valencia CF has issued a statement in which it offers its opinion about the racist incident that occurred last Sunday in the game that the Valencian team played against Cádiz at the Ramón de Carranza.

Valencia CF deeply regrets the statements of the Cádiz player, Juan Cala, in which 48 hours later he denies that he uttered a serious racist insult to our footballer, Mouctar Diakhaby, during the match played this past Sunday at the Ramón de Carranza.

Juan Cala He has lost a great opportunity to accept that mistake and to apologize to the affected person. Instead, he has attacked the player himself and other members of Valencia CF.

Valencia CF totally believes in its footballer and reiterates its full support for him. Following the threats of Juan Cala at its press conference this Tuesday, April 6, the Club, its president Anil Murthy and his player Mouctar Diakhaby they keep intact their deep conviction to fight where it is needed and until the end for the good of football. Valencia CF will not stop fighting for the improvement of regulations and the fight against racism in football and in society.