Valencia must decide on Ponsarnau after not reaching the objectives

06/11/2021 at 1:01 PM CEST

The elimination of Valencia Basket against Real Madrid in the semifinals of the ACB League opens the traditional period of reflection in the entity, which will have to decide in the coming days whether, after a campaign in which the risky objectives that it established have not been achieved , offers to Jaume ponsarnau renew your contract.

The Catalan coach said Thursday at the end of the match that the team has been very competitive this season but it has lacked physical and mental consistency and was aware that its continuity is up in the air.

“We will meet with the club and see what is the best and the decision that is made, to abide by it. It has been five seasons in this club, in which I have grown a lot and in which I think I have contributed a lot of things and we will see where it will take us. If it is the end, it will be an end of gratitude and if we continue it will be with the maximum ambition and enthusiasm & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

At the beginning of the season, the club established classification among the top eight in the regular phase of the Euroleague as a priority objective of the campaign, since this objective allowed it to repeat the next season in the top European basketball competition as long as it stayed ahead. from ALBA Berlin.

Ponsarnau’s team fought until the last day to achieve it but was finally ninth with a victory less than the sixth, seventh and eighth classified.

After that disappointment, the general manager José Puentes in a public appearance reestablished the objectives for the season and said that the team should fight for the ACB, a goal that has also been one step away because it reached the playoff match of the semifinals.

With this outlook, but also with the new context of playing the Eurocup again next season, the club must make a first decision on whether it wants Ponsarnau to remain at the forefront of the squad.

Ponsarnau arrived at the Valencian club in the summer of 2016 as Pedro Martínez’s second coach. and as his first assistant he was part of the coaching staff that led the team to win its first and only ACB League that same season.

Afterwards, he remained in the following year as Txus Vidorreta’s assistant after the Basque coach took over the team in that summer of 2017 and finally replaced him as head coach a year later.

Ponsarnau has therefore led the Valencian team for three seasons, which he led in his first season to the Eurocup and therefore to win a place for the Euroleague the following year.

Last summer, after leading the team to the ACB semifinal and not being able to finish the Euroleague due to COVID-19, the club decided to extend the coach’s contract, realizing that he had not had the option of achieving the goals that had been set for him. .