Valencia Marathon and Movistar premiere the documentary ‘La Gran Carrera’

03/26/2021 at 15:02 CET

Sport.es

The Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP and Movistar Marathon they premiere the documentary ‘The Great Race. The Valencia Marathon in the face of the challenge of COVID-19 ‘ which summarizes the organization of the 2020 edition, the most complex of the best marathon in Spain and in which he had to renounce the presence of the popular runners to organize a trial for professionals only (Elite Edition) in the face of the global pandemic.

This documentary, produced by TBS for Movistar +, is an audiovisual summary of all the obstacles and complicated decisions that the Valencia Marathon had to overcome to end up celebrating an event that made history. The test achieved the world record for half marathon and magnificent marathon records, with 11 national records and more than 60 Olympic minimums, and it was ranked as the best world event of the year in its category.

Those responsible for the Valencia Marathon and Movistar summoned the world of sports and athletics in a double premiere that took place on Wednesday 24 in the ABC Park cinemas in Valencia and Thursday 25 at the Movistar Academy Magariños de Madrid. There they could enjoy the ‘The Great Race’, which condenses in 44 minutes of duration more than 50 hours of recording made throughout 2020 in Valencia, other parts of Spain and Kenya, saving the problems of confinement, mobility restrictions and travel .

It premieres in #Vamos de Movistar +

After two previews in Valencia and Madrid, the film can be seen from today Friday at #Vamos, en different live passes that will be offered by the specific sports channel of Movistar +, and on the platform itself on demand for all subscribers.

Movistar is he technological sponsor of the Valencia Half Marathon and Marathon. The company joined the trials in 2020 with the aim of helping the organization give a boost in the field of technology that placed them at the forefront of races in their category.

Closing to the year of the 40th Anniversary

With this premiere, the organization of the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Marathon, in charge of the SD Correcaminos and the Valencia City Council, closes the year of celebration of its 40th Anniversary days before March 29, when the first edition of the Popular Marathon of Valencia in 1981.