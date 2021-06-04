Valencia manages its energy better and reaches the semifinals

06/05/2021 at 12:36 AM CEST

EFE

Valencia Basket managed energy better than TD Systems Baskonia in the third and final match of the Endesa League quarterfinals, which began at 10 p.m. with the start of the new ‘off-peak’ of energy consumption and at the that driven by Nikola Kalinic dominated the entire game and ended up beating a rival that with a much shorter rotation, he arrived very tired at the end and paid for it (78-73)

VAL

BSK

Valencia Basket

(23 + 20 + 16 + 19): Van Rossom (9), Sastre (6), Kalinic (18), Williams (2), Tobey (13) -five starters- Prepelic (5), Labeyrie (12), Dubljevic (9), Hermannsson (2) and Vives (2).

TDS Baskonia

(19 + 15 + 19 + 20): Henry (9), Giedraitis (10), Sedekerkis (4), Polonara (15), Jekiri (4) -five owner- Massenat (-), Colom (-), Fall ( 3), Dragic (16) and Peters (12).

Referees

Pérez, Peruga and Sánchez Sixto. Without eliminated.

Incidents

First match of the quarterfinals of the Endesa League played in a pavilion of the Fuente de San Luis with a capacity reduced to 1,000 spectators due to the restrictions due to COVID 19 that was completed. Before the start of the clash, a minute of silence was observed in memory of Jorge Bauset, a former councilor of the club and one of its founding members.

Valencia started more intense than the first two games (not very difficult especially if the comparison was with the second) and that energy together with the closing of the defensive rebound and to the good work of the Serbian Kalinic and Mike Tobey in the Basque ring they gave him the initiative in the sensations and the scoreboard.

Baskonia had to take refuge in Achille Polonara’s triples not to disengage and, although it was difficult for him to do so, the Italian’s points and the drive of those who came off the bench, especially Goran Dragic, allowed him to narrow the score.

But Bojan Dubljevic and Louis Labeyrie They gave continuity to the Valencian superiority under the basket and the local advantage ended up going to ten points, forcing Dusko Ivanovic to request a time-out as he could not find a way to maintain some fluidity in the annotation (34-24, m .fifteen).

An inspired Joan Sastre, decisive in rest

The Montenegrin coach further reinforced the physical profile of his team by bringing together Tonye Jekiri, Polonara and Alec Peters but a peak of inspiration from Joan Tailor allowed Valencia to reach the break with their advantage almost intact (43-34, m.20).

The clash was resumed with an intense exchange of baskets in which Baskonia took the initiative but Valencia, led wisely by Sam Van Rossom, knew how to answer and leave the rival effort to nothing.

But a triple of Peters on the horn of the change to the last quarter gave air to the Basque team (59-53, m.30). The psychological blow left doubts in Valencia, who lost their step at the start of the last quarter and chained several losses that ended up narrowing the scoreboard towards the end.

Henry falters and Valencia does not fail

The wear, however, took its toll on Henry (who played 31 of the first 34 minutes) and his shooting errors allowed Valencia to regain some weight on the mattress despite Peters attempts to prevent it.

Despite having the initiative on their side (73-65, m.37), Valencia could not prevent him from entering Pollonara and Henry put Baskonia in a position to win, but Giedraitis missed three times, the American base continued unable to direct clearly and a final basket by Kalinic ended up tilting a clash on the local side in which the Serbian was fired at the shout of MVP. Valencia Basket will be Real Madrid’s rival in the semifinals.