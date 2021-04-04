Valencia leaves the match against Cádiz due to discriminatory comment to Diakhaby

The Valencia showed his support for Mouctar Diakhaby this Sunday, after his player denounced having received racist insults, during the match against the Cadiz of the day 29 of the Spanish League.

Also read: Liga MX: Diego Cocca confesses his secret to get Atlas out of the bottom of the Percentual

The player, who has received a racist insult, has asked his teammates to return to the field to fight. ALL WITH YOU MOUCTAR ”. “TOTAL SUPPORT”, said the Valencia club on their social networks.

After the controversy arose at the Ramón de Carranza stadium in Cádiz, the players and the coaching staff of the Valencian team momentarily withdrew from the pitch to go to the locker room.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

TOTAL SCANDAL IN #LaLigaxESPN! ℹ️ After a strong crossing, Diakhaby accused that he received racist insults from Cala and the entire Valencia squad LEFT THE COURT ➡️ After spending around 15 minutes in the locker room, they returned to the court and the match was resumed vs. Cádiz pic.twitter.com/eTiB5QVl1y – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 4, 2021

After a few minutes of suspense in the Spanish League, the Valencia players returned to the field to continue playing their match, but French defender Mouctar Diakhaby no longer returned to the match.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content