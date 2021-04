Valencia decided to leave the pitch half an hour into the match at Carranza against Cádiz due to alleged racist insults from Cala to the Che team player Mouctar Diakhaby.

A tangana was formed that has not yet been clarified, in which the Frenchman saw a yellow card. Subsequently, the Valencians decided to go to the dressing room around minute 32 and the match is temporarily suspended, awaiting the decisions of Valencia or the instructions of the refereeing body.

News in development.