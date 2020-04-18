Valencia cannot afford to undersell this summer to the extreme of 20 years nor to let him go at zero cost the next. But the reality is that one of these two options seems to be focused on the set that does not renew Ferran Torres before the market reopens, which seems increasingly complicated.

The midfielder ends his contract in 2021 and Valencia can hardly refer to his clause 100 million of euros. If Ferran Torres does not renew, the team that will only have this summer to make cash for him, something that his suitors want to take advantage of to close his transfer for a much lower amount. The only trick they could play in the capital of Turia to obtain the greatest possible benefit from their transfer is that the massive bid they will star Real Madrid, Athletic, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund shoot your price.

Desperate renewal

To leave nothing to chance, the Valencia has launched a new offensive to renew Ferran Torres. Aware that he has been late, the team is willing to make the winger one of the highest-paid players on his roster whenever he extends his contract, which ends in 2021, for three more seasons, with the option of extending it until 2026.

To date, Ferran Torres has rejected all the renovation proposals that Valencia has presented him with and he has a unique opportunity before him if he wants to change airs in the summer. Given that signing a new contract would allow the club to raise its clause considerably, the footballer will make his intentions clear if he accepts or not this new offer that is going to transfer the whole team.

It should be noted that the Valencia You are required to sell before June 30. While you could clean up your accounts with the transfer of Ferran Torres, the Mestalla club is ready to sell to Carlos Soler in order to retain the midfielder in their ranks. That is why the group that would have valued in 40 million Carlos Soler, despite the fact that his clause is of 150 million of euros.