Valencia already plans the next season. The position of left back is one of the issues that the club has on the table during these weeks of stoppage due to the coronavirus crisis, and everything indicates that this headache is going to be resolved very soon. In Mestalla they try renew and reward Gayá, fixed in the left-handed lane of the defense, and they want the complement for that demarcation to be Toni Lato, whom they plan to play once this season ends.

The 22-year-old youngster decided to leave on loan this season to continue gaining experience and minutes at the highest level. His first club was PSV Eindhoven, in which he played during the first round of the Dutch championship, but he barely had prominence and in the winter market he ended up in Osasuna to reinforce the left flank of the rear. Lato did not do well because of the health alert for the Covid-19, because when he was gaining prominence the championship stopped until further notice.

However, with regard to the future, the Valencian already knows that next season the Mestalla club’s idea is to be part of the first-team squad, to complement and compete with Gayá for the position. This course, that place is occupied Jaume Costa, who plays for Valencia on loan from Villarreal, But everything indicates that it is not in the entity’s plans to get hold of the player in property after the loan, hence Lato is being considered for the 2021/22 campaign.

There is still a lot of work left to the sports management, now commanded by César Sánchez, although it is difficult to plan without knowing if Valencia will play a European competition or not next season, a fundamental aspect when it comes to budget.