“Valencia has become a madhouse”

05/04/2021 at 7:28 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The former Valencia forward, Mario kempes, was especially critical of the current Valencia directive and charged against the figures of Peter Lim and the Meriton company at Radio MARCA’s microphones: “They came to make up things that were a disaster. The sports issue they cannot solve it and, nevertheless, they do not know the language or where Valencia is. Unfortunately, it has become a madhouse”.

The Argentinian, Valencia player for seven years in two stages, came out in defense of Javi Gracia, who was dismissed after Leo Messi’s defeat against Barcelona on the last day: “Javi Gracia was not given the reinforcements that they told him they would bring him. The boys have tried, but they can’t. The organization is not up to the institution.”.

Along these lines, the former player He asked for union in the fans and in the dressing room to face the end of the season, where Valencia is not assured of permanence in LaLiga: “If people demonstrate they have to be united. Look what happened in Manchester. The people of Valencia are tired of so much goofing off “. “There are four games left to suffer. You have to leave your suit in the closet and put on your overalls, you don’t have to play nice, but go out with the knife between your teeth“, he sentenced.

Voro, the substitute on the bench

The dismissal of Javi Gracia in the absence of four days to the end of the season has forced Voro to take the reins of the team. In what is his seventh time as interim coach, The Valencian must close his stay in LaLiga: currently they march in fourteenth position with six points above the descent.

The calendar of the Valencianists, whichthey accumulate six games without winning, it is not exactly simple: Valladolid, Seville, Eibar and Huesca. Three direct rivals for permanence, in addition to a Sevilla on the rise that, despite the defeat against Athletic Club, faces the final stage with real options to fight for the title.