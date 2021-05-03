Valencia fires Javi Gracia in the absence of four days

(PREVIEW) It’s official now, Javi Gracia will not continue to direct Valencia. The black-and-white club has dismissed the Navarrese coach with four games to go before the end of the League. The decision was made this Monday after the defeat against Barcelona. Anil Murthy, president of the entity, has met with Miguel Ángel Corona, sports director, this morning in Paterna and they have finally decided to terminate Gracia’s contract. The president has already communicated the news to the coach and captains.