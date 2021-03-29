Valencia Femenino and Atlético de Madrid Femenino split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

03/28/2021 at 10:30 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Antonio Puchades and who faced the Valencia and to Athletics concluded with a tie to zero between both contenders. The Valencia Women arrived with the intention of regaining the path of victory after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the previous duel against Athletic Club Women and so far he was on a three-game losing streak. Regarding the visiting team, the Atlético de Madrid Women he was defeated 1-0 in the last game he played against the Sporting de Huelva Women. After the game, the local team was in ninth position, while the Athletics he stayed in seventh place at the end of the game.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 0-0.

Jose Bargués, technician of the premises, gave entry to the field to Carla, Cristina Cubedo and Paula guerrero replacing Salmi, Maria Jimenez and Jansen, while on the part of the Athletics from Sanchez Vera, it was replaced Njoya, Claudia Iglesias placeholder image, Knaak and Ajibade by Amanda, Me if, Ntambwe and Toni Duggan.

The match referee showed two yellow cards. Of the two teams, Maria Jimenez of the local team and Van dongen of the visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

After finishing the match with this tie, the Atlético de Madrid Women he ranked seventh in the table with 42 points. For his part, Valencia Women With this point achieved, he reached ninth place with 26 points after the duel.

On the following day the team of Jose Bargués will face against Rayo Vallecano Women, Meanwhile he Atlético de Madrid Women de Sánchez Vera will be measured against him Deportivo Abanca.

Data sheetValencia Women:Salon, Pujadas, María Jiménez (Cristina Cubedo, min.81), Esther, Kerlly, Marta Carro, Torroda, Salmi (Carla, min.74), Asun, Andujar and Jansen (Paula Guerrero, min.93)Atlético de Madrid Women:Peyraud, Van Dongen, Tounkara, Strom, Ntambwe (Knaak, min.89), Amanda (Njoya, min.66), Santos, Mesi (Claudia Iglesias, min.81), Castellanos, Toni Duggan (Ajibade, min.91) and Ludmila Da SilvaStadium:Antonio PuchadesGoals:0-0