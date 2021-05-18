València draws up a roadmap with 29 new gardens and 26 renovations to attract European funds

Valencia foresees build and remodel 55 gardens in 17 districts between 2021 and 2023. To face this investment, which totals almost 25 million euros, the City Council aspires to attract European funds post-Covid reconstruction, the so-called Next Generation EU, and other community financing mechanisms.

The Urban Ecology area has drawn up a catalog of actions for the next two years that includes projects already underway and that could also obtain funding from the EU. This “roadmap”, to which you have had access 20 minutes, also foresees the massive planting and replacement of trees in tree pits throughout the city and the renovation of children’s games, as well as canine socialization areas, integrated sports facilities, urban gardens, pergolas and agoras.

The overall objective of this green infrastructure development plan is inserted both in the Strategic Framework of the City of Valencia, approved in plenary session last April, and in the axes marked by the European Union. In fact, 37% of the total allocation of Community funds will go towards the ecological transition.

In the case of Valencia, the neighborhood-scale city naturalization it is one of the axes of its urban agenda, whose vision for the 21st century is to be a city “free of pollution, healthy green, inclusive, tailored to people,” the document states.

Distribution of actions in green areas provided by the City Council. Valencia

As a starting point, he cites not only the natural parks (Albufera, Turia) that surround it, but also the large urban parks and gardens and the expansion of trees through its streets and squares. As objectives, the plan is marked increase your green infrastructure to achieve more square meters of green area per inhabitant, double its road trees and develop green corridors.

For this reason, he advocates designing and remodeling gardens under the prism of environmental services, the promotion of biodiversity and the nature-based solutions, such as sustainable drainage and the reuse of rainwater.

As previous experiences, the document cites the Green and Biodiversity Plan (recently awarded) and, as a baseline, large gardens such as Turia, Cabecera and Parque Central, to which is added the naturalization proposal of the new bed of the Turia.

In total, of the 55 actions included in the portfolio of the area directed by the vice mayor Sergi Campillo, 29 correspond to new gardens and 26 will be in-depth remodeling. It will act on almost half a million square meters of surface.

North

Performances. For the districts of Campanar, Benicalap and Rascanya, the municipal plan foresees 12 projects, of which nine correspond to new gardens and three to renovations. The total area amounts to 35,106 square meters, and the budget to 3.77 million euros.

Bell. New gardens in Calle Catadau (next to Valle de la Ballestera) and in La Safor-Padre Barranco. Rehabilitation of the Cabecera Park (with a budget of 1.55 million euros) and remodeling of the PAU Ademuz sports area.

Benicalap. Four new green areas are planned: the garden of Juan XXIII, Gil Sumbiela and San José de Pignatelli (in progress), Luis Braille, Escritor Bono y Barber and Gayano Lluch. Also the remodeling of the garden on the Camino de Moncada.

Rascanya. Three new gardens have been designated: José María Pinazo-Albocàsser, and the urban gardens of Rascanya-calle Peñíscola and Casa Garrofer-Senda Perolo.

East

Performances. This area of ​​the city has 16 projects: five new gardens and 11 renovations. The total area exceeds 103,000 square meters and the budget is 4.62 million euros.

Reform project of the garden of the Mare de Déu del Castell square, in the Marítim.Ayto. Valencia

Algirós. Different green areas will be remodeled, including the Albalat dels Tarongers garden (paths and playground).

Benimaclet. The remodeling actions in this district affect 805 m2.

Camins al Grau. Two new gardens: one in Siete Aguas-Rodrigo de Pertegaz-Islas Canarias and another in Tomás de Montañana-Asturias.

The Pla del Real. A new canine socialization area will be created on Avenida de Aragón and the climbing game on section IX of the Jardin del Turia will be remodeled.

Poblats Marítims. It has six renovations: Mare de Déu del Castell, Font Podrida-Dr. Lluch, Jardin de Doctor Lluch, Plaza Calabuig (recently completed), Remunta and Espai Natzaret. The two new ones will be located in Fernando Morais de la Horra and Tabarca-Fontilles, both in Natzaret.

Center

Performances. The 12 projects (six new gardens and six renovations) in these four districts add 7.64 million euros of investment and almost 220,000 square meters of surface.

The Saïdia. Three powerful renovations correspond to this district: Jardines del Real or Viveros (1.5 million euros), Section VI of the Turia Garden (in front of the Serranos Towers) and the Marxalenes Garden reform (lake, fountains, canals and games). The four new ones are: the school garden of Maximiliano Thous (next to the school), the garden of Doctor Olóriz-Justo Ramírez, Lluís Crumiere and Doctor Olóriz (party walls).

Ciutat Vella. Remodeling of the park on Hospital-Vinatea street.

L’Eixample. New palm grove on Gran Vía Marqués del Turia and remodeling of Manuel Granero de Russafa park (currently under construction)

Extramurs. This district includes the new garden of the Jesuitas solar (2.5 million, in project) and the rehabilitation of the Garden of the Hespérides.

South

Performances. This section deals with 15 projects (nine new gardens and six renovations) on a total area of ​​126,633 square meters and with a budget of 5.21 million euros.

Virtual figuration of the central esplanade of the Paque del Oeste after the remodeling. Ayto. VLC

Quatre Carreres. Four new facilities will be built: a musical pergola in the Malilla park and new green areas in Amado Granell-Penyagolosa, Eslida-Ausiàs March and the Malilla-Pedreguer road, in addition to the remodeling of the Gulliver (1.16 million euros).

Jesus. In addition to various renovations in l’Hort de Senabre and Creu Coberta, the Rafael Lapesa Melgar dog socialization area will be rehabilitated and a new garden will be built in Manuel Colomer Marco (V30).

Patraix. Two renovations: the Manuel Simó playground and public bathrooms in Enrique Granados, and two new gardens in Josep Pérez Fuster-Beato Nicolás Factor and an urban garden in Sant Isidre, next to the Alqueria dels Frares.

L’Olivereta. Remodeling of the Parque del Oeste.

South Poblats. Two new green areas in Castellar-l’Oliveral: Pic Caroig-Sant Salvador and in Ador-Figuereta.

More trees all over town

The roadmap drawn up by the Valencia City Council to plan the deployment of new green areas in Valencia includes three city projects. On the one hand, two focused on replacing the trees of the tree pits: the Valencia més verda II, currently in the processing phase (with a budget of one million euros destined to plant 1,294 specimens in the streets) and another action in the future that foresees the planting of some 2,000 trees in empty tree pits with an investment of 1.55 million euros.

On the other hand, the renovation of playgrounds in playgrounds is also planned, a project initially budgeted at 900,000 euros. In this way, these three actions will represent 3.45 million euros on the 24.69 million of the entire green infrastructure plan.

Campillo: “A roadmap for the coming years”

The deputy mayor and councilor for Urban Ecology, Sergi Campillo, highlights that thanks to European funds, the Valencia City Council has “a golden opportunity to be able to launch multiple projects that are very interesting for our city”. According to him, “many large parks have been built in the city (we have the Desembocadura project in progress), but we were also interested in reaching all the districts to develop a true network of urban green spaces and infrastructure, and therefore the municipal portfolio it has been developed throughout 17 districts.

In fact, regardless of whether or not they obtain European funding, the document has been conceived as a roadmap for municipal gardening services, “a true study work of each district to see, through neighborhood requests or technical criteriaWhat were the best opportunities to invest “in the coming years, adds Campillo. This list includes projects that are already underway and that may be subject to financing by the European Union through reconstruction funds.

“We want a more resilient city that improves its urban landscape through green infrastructure and generates health”

“Not only do we have to bet on large city projects, which are very important, of course, and which are also a house brand, such as Central Park or Desembocadura Park, but we also have to bet on weaving from Truly, all the neighborhoods of our city, go to them and offer them quality green spaces so that the neighbors can enjoy these green spaces of proximity without having to travel to go to one of the large parks “, says the person in charge of Ecology Urban

“We want a city that is more resilient to the effects of climate change, that is committed to an important sustainability policy, that improves its urban landscape through green infrastructure and that generates health, because it has been shown that green spaces are one of the main factors for the benefit of health for people who live in cities, since many times our only contact with nature are these green spaces “, he concludes.