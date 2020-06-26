He Valencia Basket he had no trouble beating the Herbalife Gran Canaria by 97-81. This means that surprise is consumed and the Real Madrid will not be in the semifinals of the final phase of the League ACB whatever he does tonight against Zaragoza.

The Taronja team came out very serious, aware of what was being played, which made them quickly have control of the match. The canaries helplessly attended a collective game exhibition to which they had no response.

The top scorers of the match were Loyd with 26 points, by Valencia, and Harper with 13 by Gran Canaria. Those of Jaume Ponsarnau are in luck, as they qualify for the semifinals and incidentally eliminate the favorite to the title. Pablo Laso and his boys will not be able to repeat the championship this season.