Valencia de LaLiga Santander: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/20/2021

In the storm that is raising the problems derived from the future Euroleague, LaLiga Santander keep moving forward with your day number 31. Thus, the soap opera does not do more than continue, but the season continues its course being one of the most disputed in recent years. The classic contenders – Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona – are joined by Sevilla, who are just six points behind. Thus, this day, which takes place during the week, will open with a duel between the Osasuna and Valencia at the El Sadar Stadium.

The premises are in the tenth second position after having obtained the amount of thirty-seven points. For their part, visitors reach position number fourteen thirty-five points.

We can enjoy this game on the day Wednesday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m.. Likewise, it can be enjoyed through Movistar +, Movistar LaLiga, MiTele Plus. Consequently, the match will not be played openly and a subscription to one of these two platforms will be necessary.