Valencia de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/13/2021 at 11:47 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33, this Sunday the meeting between the Betis and the Valencia, scheduled to function in the Benito Villamarin.

Thus, the squad led by Manuel Pellegrini will attend the game after registering a draw with Atlético de Madrid (1-1), a draw with Elche (1-1), a victory against Levante (2-0) and a defeat against Sevilla (1-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 6 of the classification, where they are found with 47 points and -3 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Javi grace is positioned in the thirteenth place of the classification, adding 34 points and -5 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a draw with Real Sociedad (2-2), a defeat against Cádiz (2-1), a victory against Granada (2-1) and a defeat against Levante (1-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Betis against him Valencia of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33 will be held on Sunday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.