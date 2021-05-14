Valencia could change owner

05/14/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

Martí Grau

French-born Spanish businessman Gerard López could buy Valencia CF. As the French newspaper L’Équipe advanced, the former president of Lille would be close to taking over the Mestalla club, which would change hands after the arrival of Peter Lim in the summer of 2014.

Along with Valencia, López would also have been interested in buying other clubs, one Italian and the other English. In this case it would be the Genoa, the cheapest option with a value of 120 million euros, and of Southampton English, with value between 130 and 140 million. Finally there would be the Valencia, priced at 160 million euros.

Gerard López did a great management in the Lille French, saving the club economically after four years in command of the presidency. Now he would try to repeat the model that led him to success with the ‘che’ club.

After the divorce between Peter Lim and the Valencia fans, with the option of López, President of the Lotus Formula 1 team and owner of the Belgian Mouscron and the Portuguese Boavista, the ‘taronja’ team could start a new and ambitious project for the next few years.