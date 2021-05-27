Valencia confirms the signing of Bordalás

05/27/2021 at 1:50 PM CEST

Valencia confirmed this Thursday the hiring as coach of Pepe Bordalás for the next two seasons plus an optional third.

The Alicante coach, who left Getafe on Tuesday, went to the Mestalla club offices at around 11.30 in the morning to sign his contract.

Valencia has scheduled the telematic presentation of Bordalás, which will respond from the Mestalla press room to questions from the media.