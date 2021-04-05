Valencia confirms the racist insult to Diakhaby and uses the shield as an excuse to continue playing

Valencia, through his Twitter account, gave his version of the events in the confrontation between Diakhaby and Juan Cala, That ended with the departure of the Valencian squad due to a racist insult from the Cádiz player. The official club account confirmed that there was a form of racism, but that did not prevent the team from continuing to play at Ramón de Carranza without the presence of the player who had been the victim of a racist attack.

The team has met and decides to return to fight for the shield but firm in condemning racism of all @valenciacf in all its forms. 𝗡𝗢 𝗔𝗟 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠𝗢 # JuntsAnemAMUNT # AllToPlayFor – Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) April 4, 2021

«The team has gathered and decides to return to fight for the shield, but firm in condemning the racism of all Valencia in all its forms. No to racism, “they said in a publication that was widely criticized on social media.

Later, the club issued another statement explaining the facts. “The player, who has received a racist insult, has asked his teammates to return to the field to fight”, He said.

Our TOTAL SUPPORT to @ Diakhaby_5 𝗡𝗢 𝗔𝗟 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠𝗢 The player, who has received a racist insult, has asked his teammates to return to the field to fight. ALL WITH YOU, MOUCTAR # JuntsAnemAMUNT # AllToPlayFor pic.twitter.com/GQzpuO4I2w – Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) April 4, 2021

The match, after being interrupted for almost 10 minutes by the entire incident, resumed without the presence of Diakhaby and with the alleged offender, Juan Cala, participating in it. Someone should give an explanation.