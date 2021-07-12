Valencia confirms loan of Paraguayan Omar Alderete

07/12/2021 at 5:05 PM CEST

.

Valencia confirmed this Monday the incorporation of Paraguayan defender Omar Alderete on loan from Hertha Berlin and with a Purchase option for the Mestalla club, after the player passed the medical examination and signed his new contract.

In its statement, Valencia limited itself to revealing that “has a purchase option on the footballer& rdquor ;. Club sources explained to . that it is not a mandatory optionInstead, it depends on certain conditions, but they confirmed the satisfaction of the entity for the possibility of acquiring ownership of a player who they see a lot of potential.

Left-handed, 24 years and 188 centimeters, Alderete was trained in the Cerro Porteño in his country and after a couple of experiences in Argentina he made the leap to Europe, to the Swiss Basel, with which he faced Getafe, which he then directed José Bordalás, who will now be his coach at Valencia.

Alderete, who signed for Hertha last season, arrived in Valencia after having participated in the Copa América with his national team and after having shortened his vacation to close his move to the Mestalla club. The player plans join this Monday to the concentration of Valencia in the Valencian town of Oliva and immediately join the training of his new team.