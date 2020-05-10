The template of the Valencia, divided into three shifts and with strict separation measures and strictly complying with the health guidelines set by the government authorities, carried out this Sunday his second workout in the sports city after resuming work on Saturday after more than fifty days of confinement due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

05/10/2020 at 19:36

CEST

Efe

The work was again individualized, although some players shared training camp. The goalkeepers were also seen receiving shots from some of the trainers of the Celades technical team.

Soccer players have been seen exercising without masks or gloves on the field of play, except for some such as Gabriel Paulista and Eliaquim Mangala. Everyone, however, wore face masks and gloves when they entered an interior area of ​​the sports facilities.

The players came back dressed in training clothes from their private homes and were, again, subjected to a temperature control before entering the venue. Likewise, they had to take a shower, after the preparatory session, at home.

The Valencian staff was, remember, one of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

