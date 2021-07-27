Valencia CF: Longoria recognizes the interest in Wass: “we have spoken with the player and with Valencia”

“I have immense respect for Wass, with whom I worked there and the Valencia institution. There is interest, shown to the player and transferred to Valencia. These are difficult negotiations, the player ends his contract in June 2022. Valencia has tried to renew it. We have to wait for this transfer market to see the different possibilities of an operation “, the words of Pablo Longoria in L’Equipe, president of Marseille and former sports director of Valencia, make it clear that the operation is underway.

Daniel Wass wants to leave and has the upper hand in the operation. He only has one year left on his contract and if Valencia wants to enter something from the transfer he must negotiate during this summer. The attempt to renew the contract has not worked and the French team is clear that it can be a great reinforcement for their new project.

The Danish, who reached the semi-finals of the European Championship falling against England, has not yet returned to training with the first team. the Mestalla club expects him for Friday, but His future is still up in the air and despite the fact that Valencia wants to appear strong in the negotiation, the reality is that not having been able to renew the player leaves him in a very weak position.