Valencia CF dismisses Javi Gracia and Voro will take over the team

Close to descent

Valencia CF dismissed Javi Gracia as coach of the first team on Monday and Salvador González ‘Voro’ will take charge of the team until the end of the season, the club reported in a statement.

Javi Gracia, 51, arrived at Mestalla last summer and has managed Valencia CF 38 times in all competitions with a balance of 11 wins, 12 draws and 15 losses, which is equivalent to an average of 1.18 points won per match.

In the absence of four games for the end of the League and twelve points to be played, the team has 36 points, six more than the penultimate and penultimate, which are SD Huesca and Elche respectively, both with 30 points.

At the Valencian club, the trend of the team led by Javi Gracia was concerned, who has only won three of the last 18 points to which they have opted and who next weekend faces a direct duel against Real Valladolid, which is fourth for the tail.

Former player, former delegate and current ‘manager’ of the first team, Voro will take over the team again as he has done on numerous occasions in difficult situations and as he did in the final stretch of last season after the dismissal of Albert Celades.

OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION | JAVI GRACIA – Valencia CF (@valenciacf) May 3, 2021

