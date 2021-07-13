Valencia CF confirms the loan of Hertha Alderete’s Paraguayan center-back

Second Valencian reinforcement

Valencia CF confirmed this Monday the incorporation of Paraguayan defender Omar Alderete, who arrives on loan from Hertha Berlin for next season with a purchase option for the Mestalla club, after passing the player’s medical examination and signing his new contract .

In its statement, Valencia limited itself to revealing that “it has a purchase option on the footballer.” Club sources explained to Efe that it is not a compulsory purchase, but that it depends on certain conditions, but they confirmed the satisfaction of the entity for the possibility of acquiring ownership of a central that they see a lot of potential.

Left-handed, 24 years old and 188 centimeters tall, Alderete was trained in the Cerro Porteño in his country and after a couple of experiences in Argentina he made the leap to Europe, to the Swiss Basel, with which he faced Getafe, then directed by José Bordalás, who will now be his coach at Valencia.

Alderete arrives in Valencia after playing the Copa América with Paraguay

Alderete, who signed for Hertha last season, arrived in Valencia after having participated in the Copa América with his national team and after having shortened his vacation to close his move to the Mestalla club.

The Paraguayan international plans to join the Valencia concentration camp in the town of Oliva this Monday and immediately join the training sessions of his new team.

