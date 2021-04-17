Valencia Basket’s victory against Monbus Obradoiro by 97-82

04/16/2021 at 11:52 PM CEST

The Valencia Basket won at home Monbus Obradoiro 97-82 during the thirty-first day of the ACB League. On the previous day, the Valencia Basket players managed to win away from home against him Casademont Zaragoza by 76-85 and after this result they completed a streak of two victories in their last five games, while those of Monbus Obradoiro also won at home at BAXI Manresa by 90-87. With this result, the Valencia Basket is in fifth place and has accumulated 19 victories in 30 games played so far, while the Monbus Obradoiro it remains in fourteenth position with nine victories in 29 games played.

During the first quarter the Valencia Basket He was the main protagonist, in fact, the team got a 13-2 run and went on to win by 15 points (28-13) and finished with 28-18. Later, in the second quarter the local team players increased their difference and reached a difference of 15 points (43-28) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 24-23. After this, the players accumulated a total of 52-41 points before the break.

During the third quarter the locals again widened their difference, came to win by 14 points (65-51) and ended with a partial result of 25-23 and 77-64 in total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of the Valencia Basket They increased their difference again, raised the difference to a maximum of 18 points (82-64) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 20-18. After all this, the players closed the match scoreboard with a score of 97-82 in favor of the locals.

Along with all this, the most outstanding players of the Valencia Basket They were Klemen prepelic Y Nikola Kalinic, who got 16 points, four assists and three rebounds and 16 points, two assists and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Steven Enoch Y Mike daum, with 24 points, two assists and six rebounds and 19 points, one assist and three rebounds respectively.