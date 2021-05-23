Valencia Basket prevails 96-76 against Urbas Fuenlabrada

05/22/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

The Valencia Basket won 96-76 at Urbas Fuenlabrada during the thirty-eighth clash of the ACB League that took place this Saturday in the Municipal Pavilion Fuente San Luis. The locals come from losing away from home with him Herbalife Gran Canaria 92-86, while the visitors got the victory at home against the Coosur Real Betis by 101-77. With this result, the Valencia Basket is in fourth place and accumulates 24 victories in 36 games played, while the Urbas Fuenlabrada it remains in fifteenth position with 12 victories in 36 games played.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals got a 13-2 run during the quarter and ended with a 24-23 result. Later, in the second quarter, the local team players distanced themselves on the scoreboard and managed to score the maximum difference (11 points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 27-17. After this, the players accumulated a total of 51-40 points before the break.

During the third quarter the Valencia Basket players managed to overcome the result, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 partial in this quarter and ended with a partial result of 12-24 and a 63-64 overall result. Finally, the last quarter was again characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard until it concluded with a partial result of 33-12. After all this, the players closed the match with a score of 96-76 for the locals.

The triumph of Valencia Basket It was due in part thanks to the 21 points, eight assists and four rebounds of Bojan dubljevic and the 15 points, five assists and three rebounds of Martin Hermannsson. The 18 points, two assists and nine rebounds of Cheick diallo and the 12 points, an assist and two rebounds of Christian eyenga they were not enough for the Urbas Fuenlabrada could win the game.