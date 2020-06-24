He Valencia Basket rowed against the tide throughout the encounter against San Pablo BurgosBut he ended up showing off his greatest experience in this type of game to prevail 94-90, with a partial 6-0 final that made him rise from the ashes. Spectacular performance of the Taronja team, who knew how to suffer and found Loyd’s success from the perimeter a great shock. Mike Tobey dominated the boards and Alberto Abalde returned to curdle an excellent meeting in this final phase ACB.

