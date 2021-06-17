Valencia Basket does not renew Jaume Ponsarnau

06/17/2021 at 11:27 AM CEST

Valencia Basket announced this Thursday the departure of coach Jaume Ponsarnau, who will leave the club after five seasons, three of them as head coach, having finished his contract.

Ponsarnau He arrived at Valencia in the summer of 2016 as Pedro Martínez’s assistant and was part of the coaching staff that led the team to the first and only ACB League title that it has in its showcases.

After being the next helper campaign of Txus Vidorreta He took over the first team in the summer of 2018 and has been in charge of it for three seasons.

At this stage, Valencia conquered the 2019 European Championship, has played three semifinals of the ACB League and this campaign fell one triumph away from qualifying for the ‘top 8’ of the Euroleague, which was the great objective of the club.

Ponsarnau leaves the club as the coach with the most wins in Europe (51) and with the record of consecutive victories in continental competition shared with Miki Vukovic by linking fifteen victories in that 2019 European Championship. In total he has directed 201 official matches with a balance of 120 victories and 81 defeats, which represents 60% of victories.

In his statement, Valencia thanks “his work & rdquor; these five campaigns and wishes him “the best in his personal and sporting future & rdquor ;.