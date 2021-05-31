Valencia aspires to reform the 18 sports centers with 55 million euros of European funds

The 18 municipal sports centers in Valencia will improve their energy efficiency If the project that the Department of Sports has designed to qualify for the European reconstruction funds postCovid Next Generation EU finally gets community funding. The department that directs Pilar Bernabé has developed a plan that provides for reform and even the construction of a new plant of facilities that were built after 1982 and that, therefore, do not incorporate the technology or materials necessary to avoid wasting air conditioning and heating.

As reported by sources from this department to 20 minutes, the project is one of the 200 drawn up by the City Council (and that add 1,290 million euros) and has a global investment of 55.18 million. Specifically, it is inserted in program number 7 (out of a total of 18), focused on improving the energy efficiency of infrastructures and public buildings.

The execution of the Sports project would involve executing actions in each of the existing municipal sports facilities in the city. These are large-volume equipment and, therefore, require high energy expenditure both for cooling and heating. In the same way, they are equipped with showers and large changing rooms that require very specific environmental conditions.

Where are the sports centers located?

The actions foresee five comprehensive renovations, which would be undertaken in the Cabanyal-Canyamelar and del Carmen sports centers (including the swimming pool), in the Turia stadium, in the pavilion and swimming pool of the Fuente de San Luis and the rehabilitation and new facilities of the Nazaret sports center.

In addition, the habilitation of ships 1 of the Central Park, and the rehabilitation of another 12 centers: Creu del Grau, Abastos, La Petxina, Patraix, Orriols, Torrefiel, Parque del Oeste, Marxalenes, Ayora, Benimàmet, Trafalgar and Parque de Benicalap. Almost all of them, in the same way, include performances in the pools.

“The project that has been incorporated into the City Council’s portfolio to qualify for Next Generation funds contemplates the preparation of a rigorous analysis of each of the municipal facilities and the drafting of specific projects to improve their energy efficiency. In some cases the actions will suppose a remodeling of existing buildings and in other more extreme, his construction in new plant in accordance with the most demanding criteria in force today “, details Bernabé.

Pool heating involves a high consumption of energy resources.

The planned actions fit into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) defined in the 2030 European strategy, since they aim to apply a smart design combined with the use of efficient materials in the construction or reform of municipal facilities that will generate a “considerable savings” in lighting of large fields, the air conditioning of swimming pools, the heating or even the cooling of large rooms such as those that house the fields of multipurpose sports centers. “In this way, two of the SDG guidelines would be addressed: the promotion of exercise among citizens and the reduction of polluting emissions,” adds the mayor of Sports.

Raise the quality of public service

The project also foresees raise the quality of public service in sports and incorporate remote management of energy consumption or digitalization of all facilities to control externally from lighting to heating. The objective of the initiative of the Department of Sports is to raise the quality of the service that all users of municipal facilities receive and, incidentally, all citizens, since the actions in the pavilions will contribute to significantly reduce the carbon footprint associated with sports activity. In addition, more attractive and sustainable facilities will contribute to the promotion of sport in general, good habits and, consequently, the improvement of the quality of life of all citizens, point out from the Sports area.

From the needs analysis to the execution of the works

The plan includes the analysis of intervention needs in each installation by municipal technicians, the drafting of projects improvement or new construction that would later go out to tender, the tender for all works and finally your execution, which would also be tendered through a public tender.

70% must be completed before the end of 2024

The Valencia City Council is waiting for the Government of Spain, the institution that will select the beneficiary projects of European funds, to launch the call for aid to present this plan and qualify for financing. In the case of being chosen and obtaining financing, the project must be 70% completed before the end of 2024 and the remaining 30% before the end of 2026.