Filming of La Casa de Papel, Terminator 6, writer of a novel … Will he have time to go to the final in Seville?

Man, and if not, I look for it. I was just concerned that I didn’t have a shoot on Friday, that I’m going to host a Kempes act. And so it will be.

You have become the voice of the Centennial …

Well, they told me the day before. I learned it in one day. I am used to acting before many people, I do not get nervous. but being there, before 45,000 Valencianists … A mixture of pride and emotion. The boy who went to Mestalla, a General standing ’was seen there in that act. I was very excited and I have to thank Valencia

At the Centennial events he met many of idols. Who impressed you the most?

The Kempes thing was funny. I have only asked for an autograph in my life. He went to Kempes, in El Saler, on the day of my communion. And 35 or 36 years later I did it again. ‘La Casa de Papel’ has made me so famous that Piojo invited me to his house when I go to Argentina. Milk. But of all I stay with Arias, it is all generosity. On Centennial day he put me in the locker room and there I was … With Roberto, with Fernando, with Kempes … A blast. A day to frame.

What is your first memory of Valencia?

The Recopa del 80. The penalty shootout. I remember that we were in Eliana’s chalet, there was the TV on. It is the first memory I have of celebrating a goal from Valencia. I was even in the Yomus, with 13 or 14 years. Then, at the age of 21, I went to live in New York: I saw the final of the Water in the Galician center of Queens. Valencia-Betis at 4 in the morning in Thailandia and at 8 they picked me up to shoot …

“I made Valencia one day Botubot and Tendillo came to school”

Are you a Valencian born crib?

Do not believe it. My father is not a soccer fan. In fact, the first time he went to Mestalla was a month ago. I was looking forward to going with him and took him to the derby against Levante. I made Valencia one day when they came to school, to the Marists, Botubot and Tendillo.

How do you see the final?

It will depend a lot on a little man named Leo Messi. If this gentleman sets his mind to it, nothing can be done. But hey, I always think you can win. I was in the Champions League final, in Paris, against Madrid. I also believed that we were going to win. It will be decided by details. Of course, I hope that Marcelino does not make an rsenal Arsenal ’. In the finals it is better not to do strange things.

Who can be the ‘Arturito’ of Valencia?

Uff, better not to say any that can piss me off. Arturito is a guy who is always playing balls. What I’m sure of is that Parejo would be the Professor. And Garay or Coquelin would be Berlin, cold guys and calculators. I don’t think there is any Arturito.

What will you do if Valencia win?

Well, I’ll tell Dani (Parejo) if he slips in at the party (laughs). He is a true fan of the series, also Mina.

A forecast.

2-1, with a goal from Parejo, of lack. The other is Soler. And from Barça, Jordi Alba, who is my friend.