Valencia announce the return of Víctor Claver

07/13/2021 at 12:49 CEST

Valencia Basket announced this Tuesday the return to the club Victor Claver, who has signed a three-year contract with the club where he was formed and left in 2012 to play in the NBA.

Claver, who is currently concentrating with the Spanish team to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, returns to Valencia at the age of 32 after being freed from his relationship with Barcelona.

After starting his training in the Maristas quarry, Claver (Valencia, 1988) joined the lower categories of Valencia Basket and made his debut with the first team in the 2006-07 campaign.

In the summer of 2012, after being chosen in the 2009 draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, Claver paid Valencia the 600,000 euros of his termination clause to start his NBA career, which ended in February 2015.

On his return to Europe, the Valencian player went through Khimki Moscow and Lokomotiv Kuban until he returned to the ACB League in the summer of 2016, after Barcelona agreed with Valencia a payment of close to two million euros for his Rights.

Last Monday, the Catalan club announced an agreement with Claver to terminate the contract that bound them until 2022 and this Tuesday Valencia confirmed their return to the club.

Claver He has accumulated seven medals with the Spanish team (including the gold of the 2019 World Cup in which he had a starring role) as well as an ACB title and three in the Copa del Rey, all of them with Barça.